Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 38,585 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 12.7% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.49 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

