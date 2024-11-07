Hara Capital LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hara Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,922. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $179.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.