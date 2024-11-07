Hara Capital LLC Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Hara Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMT. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 80.4% during the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 37,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 37,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,286. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $51,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,040 shares in the company, valued at $507,062.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

