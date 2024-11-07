Hara Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,128.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 47.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.26. 197,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,994. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $161.64.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

