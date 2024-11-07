Hara Capital LLC Takes $152,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,118 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,631,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,906 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $55,543,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,514,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,216,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 574,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,079.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,574. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $44.32 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

