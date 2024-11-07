Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Buys 21,923 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 172.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in UDR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 8.2% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

UDR stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.47%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

