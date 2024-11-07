Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 123.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,995,000 after acquiring an additional 873,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,922,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,009,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,327,000 after purchasing an additional 117,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Stories

