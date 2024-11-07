Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 100.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Ameresco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameresco by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,221 shares of company stock valued at $140,814 in the last ninety days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMRC

Ameresco Trading Down 9.2 %

NYSE:AMRC opened at $32.14 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.