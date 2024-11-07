Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 9,123 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 242.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.03.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.81. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.