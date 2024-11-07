Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $180.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $88.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.59.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

