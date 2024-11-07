Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 22,327 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,573 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 22,327 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on IAMGOLD from $5.40 to $6.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 2.9 %

IAG opened at $5.18 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.57.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.