HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 202.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 527,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,826. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,650,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,215,000 after purchasing an additional 604,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

