HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush raised Keros Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KROS stock opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.23. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.89.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $36,576,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 378,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after buying an additional 84,810 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.