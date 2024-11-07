Head-To-Head Comparison: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) versus Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Endeavor Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cedar Fair pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Endeavor Group pays out -16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Fair pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Endeavor Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group -6.23% 4.45% 2.32% Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Endeavor Group and Cedar Fair”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $6.67 billion 2.98 $356.52 million ($1.44) -20.17 Cedar Fair $1.80 billion 2.52 $124.56 million $2.47 18.31

Endeavor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Fair. Endeavor Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endeavor Group and Cedar Fair, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 8 1 0 2.11 Cedar Fair 1 1 11 0 2.77

Endeavor Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.11%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $55.69, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.9% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Endeavor Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, lifestyle festivals, and major attractions. This segment also distributes sports programming; and operates events on behalf of third parties. The Representation segment offers services to talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands, including clients' licensing logos, trade names, and trademarks representation. The Sports Data & Technology segment delivers live streaming and data feeds for sports events to sportsbooks, rightsholders, and media partners, as well as on-demand virtual sports products and front-end solutions, including the UFC Event Centre. This segment also specializes in betting engine products, services and technology, and bet processing, as well as trading, pricing, and risk management tools; player account and wallet solutions; front-end user experiences and user interfaces; and content offerings, such as BetBuilder, DonBest pricing feeds, and a sports content aggregation platform. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.