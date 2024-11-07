Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Michael J. Gerdin Acquires 63,074 Shares

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 63,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $690,660.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,259,792 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,722.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. Heartland Express, Inc. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $932.58 million, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $268.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 23.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

