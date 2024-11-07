Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE:HL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 21,348,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 2.00. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,949. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

