Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HSII

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII traded up $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 286,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,645. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.37 million, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.