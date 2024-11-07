HF Advisory Group LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in GSK by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in GSK by 15.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Down 3.0 %

GSK stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.89 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk purchased 2,791,930 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,775,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,205,528. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.