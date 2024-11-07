Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Hillman Solutions updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 54,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,759. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.46 and a beta of 1.65. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLMN. Barclays boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

