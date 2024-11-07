Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.20 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.
In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $34,354.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,011.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,356. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,011.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,659 shares of company stock worth $11,712,198 in the last three months. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
