HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Shares Sold by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in HireQuest were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HireQuest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireQuest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 12.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HQI traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713. HireQuest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.02.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HQI shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

