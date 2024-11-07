Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic
Hologic Stock Performance
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hologic Company Profile
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hologic
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.