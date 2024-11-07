Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.38. The stock had a trading volume of 514,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,278. Hologic has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

