Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd Sells 2,000 Shares

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,664.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 1,273,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,539. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $30.85.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.21%.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 292.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 806,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

