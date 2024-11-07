Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $30.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,946,000 after purchasing an additional 490,718 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,789,000 after buying an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,919,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,520,000 after buying an additional 1,253,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 929,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

