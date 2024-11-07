Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Lessened by Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Baird R W lowered Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $216.40 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.20 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.