Howard G. Welgus Sells 10,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,315.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 150.51% and a negative return on equity of 145.41%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARQT
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
