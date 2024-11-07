Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Given New $144.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $113.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

NYSE HWM traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.96. 1,158,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,949,962. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

