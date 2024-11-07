HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $690.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $626.00 to $690.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.88.

HubSpot Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $47.66 on Thursday, reaching $645.45. The company had a trading volume of 624,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,736. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,189.57, a PEG ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.41 and a 200-day moving average of $545.99. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,194,673. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,391,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in HubSpot by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 5.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 25.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,083,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

