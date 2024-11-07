HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $640.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $570.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.25.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $597.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.99. HubSpot has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,106.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7,506.16 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,695,632.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,695,632.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

