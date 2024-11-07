Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), with a volume of 27086012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
