Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.57.

H opened at $153.11 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 84,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

