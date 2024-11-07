Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.00), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,399. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 14.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
