Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.00 EPS

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.00), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $55.62. The company had a trading volume of 90,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,399. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HY. StockNews.com cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

