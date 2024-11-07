iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$137.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$105.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$106.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark raised their price target on iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$128.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG
iA Financial Stock Performance
iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.