iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Securities Analyst Says

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bankshares downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$117.13.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$133.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial has a one year low of C$80.95 and a one year high of C$134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$111.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.70.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Analysts forecast that iA Financial will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

