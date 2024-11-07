Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.21 ($0.23) by (€0.06) (($0.07)), Zacks reports. Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of €6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €7.40 million.

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Down 5.7 %

IDR stock traded down €0.80 ($0.88) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €13.13 ($14.43). The company had a trading volume of 344,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,293. The company has a market cap of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.81. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 1-year low of €4.75 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of €18.35 ($20.16). The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

