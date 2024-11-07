IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 61,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,104. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

