IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Cut to $481.00 by Analysts at Barclays

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $570.00 to $481.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $423.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.36. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $404.74 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 46,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 175.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

