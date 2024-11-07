Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 21000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.
Imagine Lithium Company Profile
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
