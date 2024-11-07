Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Bought by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,679 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Immersion by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Stock Up 0.2 %

IMMR opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Immersion’s payout ratio is presently 8.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Immersion news, CEO Eric Singer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,775,843.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,174.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,843.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IMMR. StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

