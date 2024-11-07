Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Position Lessened by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 22.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of IAPR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.45. 308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,911. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a market cap of $216.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

