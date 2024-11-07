Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Issues Earnings Results

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

Inozyme Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 516,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,649. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $257.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

