Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires 96,499 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 96,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.35 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,466.65 ($86,401.75).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 56,510 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,197.63 ($49,137.50).

On Tuesday, October 15th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 17,404 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.32 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$22,973.28 ($15,214.09).

On Wednesday, October 9th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 66,314 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,749.29 ($56,125.36).

On Thursday, October 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 161,836 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$209,739.46 ($138,900.30).

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 100,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.38 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,100.00 ($91,456.95).

On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White bought 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$716,581.33 ($474,557.17).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White purchased 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.37 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,380.00 ($54,556.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a positive change from Coventry Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

