Insider Buying: EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Insider Buys 3,155 Shares of Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Robson purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$31.63 ($20.95) per share, with a total value of A$99,792.65 ($66,087.85).

The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 137.66%.

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

