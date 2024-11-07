Insider Buying: Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Director Buys 2,870 Shares of Stock

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of EG stock opened at $366.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.59. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 289,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Group by 92.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
