Insider Buying: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,750.00 ($38,245.03).
Weebit Nano Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Weebit Nano
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Weebit Nano
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Weebit Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weebit Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.