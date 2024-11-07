Insider Buying: Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT – Get Free Report) insider Jacob (Coby) Hanoch purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$57,750.00 ($38,245.03).

Weebit Nano Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 33.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Weebit Nano

Weebit Nano Limited develops a non-volatile memory using a Resistive RAM (ReRAM) technology based on fab-friendly materials. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

