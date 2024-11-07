Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,674,364 shares in the company, valued at $28,660,039.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.83 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

