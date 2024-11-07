Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells 10,471 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $309,208.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,498.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $32.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Alkermes by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

