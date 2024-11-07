Insider Selling: Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,306. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE AM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 3,839,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,338. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.35.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 360.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

