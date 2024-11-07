Insider Selling: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Sells 3,506 Shares of Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.25 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after acquiring an additional 495,215 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $107,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,856,000 after buying an additional 120,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,909 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Stories

