Insider Selling: Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,539. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the first quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 49.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 41.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.